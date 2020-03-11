GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

NYSE:GPX opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.