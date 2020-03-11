GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Director Anthony R. Taccone Acquires 5,000 Shares

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Director Anthony R. Taccone acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,520.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE EAF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. 2,858,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The firm had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 276.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,499,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,590,000 after buying an additional 3,304,825 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,844,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,205,000 after buying an additional 571,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,610,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after buying an additional 1,411,899 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 12.9% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after buying an additional 292,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $17,430,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

