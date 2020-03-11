Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 156,238 Shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,238 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 1.02% of MAG Silver worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,280,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 844,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 79,102 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. MAG Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

