Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 19,243 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of American Financial Group worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 976.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $83.24 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.