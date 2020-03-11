Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.44 and a 1 year high of $182.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.