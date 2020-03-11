Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,620 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after buying an additional 795,075 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,452,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,120,000 after buying an additional 401,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

