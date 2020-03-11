Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Douglas Emmett worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,723,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after acquiring an additional 94,293 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 863,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,370 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $931,730.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

NYSE:DEI opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

