Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $10.86 Million Investment in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 235,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,861,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.27% of National Fuel Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3,651.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 118.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

