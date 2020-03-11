Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 240,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Steel Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 44.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, EVP Russell B. Rinn bought 5,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis bought 18,600 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

STLD opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

