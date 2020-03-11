Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 30,662 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Aqua America worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,248,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,629 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at $34,678,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 772,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after purchasing an additional 305,917 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 680,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,943,000 after purchasing an additional 274,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at $9,902,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aqua America alerts:

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.