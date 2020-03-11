Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 71,891 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,626 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Juniper Networks worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,620.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

