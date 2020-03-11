Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,066 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 217,141 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 298,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,877.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,413 shares of company stock worth $3,679,094 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $161.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.01 and its 200-day moving average is $228.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.19. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $144.67 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

