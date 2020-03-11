Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 119,759 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 119,759 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Varian Medical Systems worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR opened at $120.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.46.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 2,443 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $346,906.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 814 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $115,563.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,943 shares of company stock worth $2,716,312. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

