Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 12,612 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,612 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of IDEX worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth $239,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in IDEX by 1,531.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 130,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $144.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $132.80 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.68.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

