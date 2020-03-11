Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 14,288 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,288 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.29% of Cameco worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. Cameco Corp has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

