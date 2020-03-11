Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 74,576 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,576 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.29% of Energizer worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Energizer by 409.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 4,626.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 563,856 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Energizer by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,591,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,724,000 after acquiring an additional 306,913 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $13,006,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 209,190 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENR. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Energizer stock opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

