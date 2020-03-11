Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,223 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of National Retail Properties worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. FMR LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,592 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in National Retail Properties by 100.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,325,000 after acquiring an additional 496,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after acquiring an additional 438,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 58.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after acquiring an additional 310,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.26. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

