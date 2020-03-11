GreenMed Price Tops $0.0002 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.85 or 0.02470578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00209682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121974 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012577 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

