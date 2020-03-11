Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.77% from the stock’s current price.

GPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.88. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

