Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Director Buys $42,500.00 in Stock

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 391,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. 11,332,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,655,565. Groupon Inc has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $556.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 50.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,238 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.