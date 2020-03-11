Hashgard Price Reaches $0.0000 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $423,494.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

