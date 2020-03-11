Head to Head Analysis: Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) vs. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco Mortgage Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust Reit $185.76 million 4.62 $79.21 million $3.72 19.09 Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 2.67 $364.10 million N/A N/A

Invesco Mortgage Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 44.58% 15.70% 6.01% Invesco Mortgage Capital 41.25% 13.39% 1.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 0 1 5 0 2.83 Invesco Mortgage Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit currently has a consensus target price of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.27%. Given Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Investors Real Estate Trust Reit is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.