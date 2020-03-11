Helium (HLM) Price Reaches $0.0355

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Helium has a total market cap of $469,296.45 and $34.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helium has traded up 56.9% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007191 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,586,408 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,028 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

