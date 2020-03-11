Herman Miller (MLHR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Herman Miller to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Herman Miller has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.68-0.72 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.68-$0.72 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MLHR opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLHR shares. Sidoti upgraded Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other Herman Miller news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $69,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $916,035.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

