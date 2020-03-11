Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP reduced its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,800 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in Hershey by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $10,563,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,947. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $154.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.