Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Decreased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 88,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,365,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 582,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $127,252,000 after buying an additional 56,799 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.73 and a 200-day moving average of $228.37. The company has a market capitalization of $249.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.57 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,073,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

