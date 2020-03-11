Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $8.58 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Horizen has a market cap of $73.83 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.58 or 0.00109345 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Graviex, Bittrex and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00512569 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00116224 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003076 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001434 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000488 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,605,150 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DragonEX, OKEx, BiteBTC, Upbit, Graviex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, COSS and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.