HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 576.67 ($7.59).

HSBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered HSBC to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Also, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 470 ($6.18) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 555.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 584.68. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 1.35%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

