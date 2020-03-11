Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hudson Resources earned a daily sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of HUD opened at C$0.15 on Wednesday. Hudson Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of $24.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28.

Hudson Resources Company Profile

Hudson Resources Inc, a development stage mineral company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has two exploration licenses (ELs) in Greenland, the Sarfartoq EL and the Pingasut EL; and one exploitation license, the Naajat EL. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

