HyperCash Price Down 12% Over Last Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $62.36 million and $23.34 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00017689 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, OKEx and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.86 or 0.02411318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00208059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012755 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,538,892 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Kucoin, OKEx, Bithumb, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Coinnest, Huobi, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Binance and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.