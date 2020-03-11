Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HY. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $6,931,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 207.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

HY opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.43. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $68.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.78). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $834.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.