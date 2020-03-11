IAA (IAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IAA (NYSE:IAA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAA opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. IAA has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IAA shares. CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

