Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,688 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,867 shares of company stock valued at $573,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $268.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.43 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

