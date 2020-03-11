ImageCoin (IMG) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0784 or 0.00000997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and $725,227.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001167 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 18,882,491 coins and its circulating supply is 17,882,493 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

