Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,907 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of Incyte worth $45,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Incyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.89. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $229,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $631,825 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura raised their target price on Incyte from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.85.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

