IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,336,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,957,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 954,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,402,000 after buying an additional 22,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 303,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,881,000.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $32.01.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.