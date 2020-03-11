Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFN. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Infinera by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Infinera by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 76,025 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Infinera by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

