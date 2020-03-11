Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Infinera worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,053,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Infinera by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,015,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 750,287 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Infinera by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,314,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 209,616 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 617,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFN. BidaskClub downgraded Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Infinera to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $8.33 target price (up from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Infinera Corp. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $846.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

