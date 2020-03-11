Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a media sentiment score of -3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

INFY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. 24,615,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,239,176. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

