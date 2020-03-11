INO COIN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $296,719.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00016122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a market cap of $228.11 million and approximately $296,719.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.02401831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00205829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00117437 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

