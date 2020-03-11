Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on INO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INO opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.15.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

