InsaneCoin (INSN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $230.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $185,942.56 and approximately $230.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 58.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00907432 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024614 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002436 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000655 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,278,924 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.