Insider Buying: Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Director Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Director David G. Salyers acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $59,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at $338,796.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSFL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,073. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,200 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 2,260.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 965,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 924,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,108,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,672,000 after purchasing an additional 465,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSFL shares. Stephens cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Centerstate Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.