Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires 61 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($199.00).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Andrew Kirkman purchased 54 shares of CLS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($198.90).

CLI opened at GBX 240.50 ($3.16) on Wednesday. CLS Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24). The company has a market cap of $979.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 269.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 265.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

CLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on CLS from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

