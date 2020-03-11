Insider Buying: Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) Insider Acquires 350,000 Shares of Stock

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) insider Robert Hutson purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £238,000 ($313,075.51).

Shares of LON DGOC opened at GBX 65.40 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.08. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 70.23 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $428.11 million and a P/E ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Diversified Gas & Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Separately, Mirabaud Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Gas & Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

