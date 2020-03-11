Insider Buying: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Director Purchases 5,564 Shares of Stock

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Director Jaime Ardila acquired 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,349.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. 348,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,927. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $735.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Raymond James lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

