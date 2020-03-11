Insider Buying: Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider David A. Tyler acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £42,750 ($56,235.20).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 169.80 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. Hammerson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 224.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 267.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.04.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hammerson plc will post 3071.3405239 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. Hammerson’s payout ratio is currently -0.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Numis Securities downgraded Hammerson to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hammerson to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 218 ($2.87) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 258.62 ($3.40).

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.