Insider Buying: Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) CFO Buys 300 Shares of Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) CFO Asylbek Osmonov acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.24 per share, for a total transaction of $15,372.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PB traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. 1,361,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,397. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $15,593,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 120,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,987,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,904 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10,408.9% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

