Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Sells 560 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Brian Warren sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $58,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11.

COR stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.31. The stock had a trading volume of 643,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,751. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.06. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $98.25 and a 1-year high of $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,851,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,377,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,651,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

