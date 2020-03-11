Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Major Shareholder Sells 528 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 528 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Viii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 7,555 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $161,677.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,905 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $129,910.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $306,888.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $117,180.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $309,024.00.

Shares of CRNX traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. 52,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,671. The stock has a market cap of $474.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $28.81.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.